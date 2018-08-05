Marketing School
How to Find Influencers on Instagram | Ep. #331
In Episode #331, Eric and Neil discuss how to find influencers on Instagram. Tune in to learn how you can find influencers that are popular in your industry. Eric and Neil discuss the easiest and fastest way to get going with an influencer and why they think Instagram is gold. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Find Influencers on Instagram 00:38 – There are companies who provide influencers but they're expensive 00:45 – There are also some direct influencers, but it's difficult to negotiate with them 00:56 – Neil suggests trying to get to know one influencer first 01:04 – You can then go to different influencers' parties 01:12 – Offer that influencer a "part-time job" then he will also ask his influencer friends 01:29 – It saves money and is quite easier than going through a third party 01:50 – The same tactic works for most social media channels 02:06 – The influencers reply faster and work quicker 02:28 – Eric has invested in an influencer marketing/AdWords platform 02:38 – There's gold on Instagram 03:02 – You can leverage the search function on Instagram 03:14 – Find the top posts and top pages and reach out to those people 03:56 – Dig deeper on Instagram 04:18 – Gary V's video regarding Instagram 04:43 – Go to targeted influencers in your space 04:50 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Find an influencer, offer him or her a "part-time job" and they will reach out to other influencers. Instagram is a fantastic place to look for influencers—leverage it for your marketing. Make sure your influencer is huge in your space or it'll be a waste and will not convert.