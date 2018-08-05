



Marketing School

When You Should Be Upgrading, Consolidating or Deleting Your Content | Ep. #330

In Episode #330, Eric and Neil discuss when you should be upgrading, consolidating or deleting your content. Tune in to learn how updating your content can increase your traffic significantly, what's worth deleting, and the benefit of consolidating similar articles of content. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: When You Should Be Upgrading, Consolidating or Deleting Your Content 00:43 – Neil doesn't delete that much content 00:45 – Neil did this with Crazy Egg's content that was over one year old and had less than a hundred visitors 00:59 – Neil didn't really delete the content, he just unpublished the articles on WordPress 01:09 – The traffic didn't go up or down 01:21 – Over time, content will get more traffic or less traffic 01:41 – If the content continues to go up, there's no modification needed 01:44 – When the content goes down, they modify it from the metrics in Google Analytics 02:17 – Neil just updates his content 02:30 – Eric sees a 30% increase in updated content 02:37 – Eric will only delete content that is completely irrelevant or outdated 02:58 – Check out an episode from Pat Flynn's podcast 03:34 – Eric consolidates content that are almost the same and that are competing in rank 03:48 – Hub and Spoke marketing 04:09 – Neil is getting 30-60% when he updates his content 04:40 – Update the posts that are generating traffic already 04:49 – Neil sorts their content through Google Search Console by the most popular and updates them 04:58 – Wikipedia's content is always updated 05:17 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Updating content that is already getting traffic can further increase your traffic. Consolidate the content that is very similar—this is the best thing to do so that they don't compete for rank which using the same keywords. You don't have to delete content; they may be of use someday.