Marketing School
What Are Alexa Skills (and How to Leverage This)? | Ep. #329
In Episode #329, Eric and Neil discuss what Alexa Skills are and how to leverage this. Tune in to find out how Alexa makes your life convenient and how Alexa Skills can help your customers access your product or podcast with ease. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: What Are Alexa Skills (and How to Leverage This)? 00:46 – You can teach Alexa new skills and reach different types of customers 01:01 – You can ask Alexa to play specific podcasts for you 01:29 – “It makes your life really convenient” 01:35 – Alexa automates your whole life 02:28 – If you have an Echo, you can listen to Marketing School by adding the skill 02:46 – From Alexa skill, Marketing school has had 136 new customers, 309 new plays and 6 plays per hour 03:24 – Don’t expect amazing results from the Alexa yet, but it should work out well 03:40 – If you’re in the consumer space, you should be leveraging Alexa but it’s not as important for B2B 03:55 – When someone listens to something over and over, it will be on the top of their head 04:22 – Listening to podcasts is powerful 04:57 – Just search for Alexa Skills Kit 05:05 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Alexa automates your whole life. Consumers can easily consume your product or podcasts through Alexa Skill. Alexa Skills can track the new customers’ behavior right on the platform. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu