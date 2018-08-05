



Marketing School

What Are Gmail Ads (and How to Leverage Them)? | Ep. #328

In Episode #328, Eric and Neil discuss what Gmail ads are and how to leverage them. Tune in to learn how you can get creative with Gmail ads and why they are more valuable for B2B than B2C. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Are Gmail Ads (and How to Leverage Them)? 00:44 – Gmail ads are what you can see on your promotions tab when you open up your emails 01:04 – There are also some ads above your email inbox and when you click on your Gmail 01:15 – You can target specific keywords and be creative with Gmail ads 01:27 – Neil has been using Gmail ads for awhile 01:33 – For Neil, Gmail ads don't convert as much as direct AdWords 01:42 – Conversions with Google search list is much higher for Neil 01:46 – Gmail is much cheaper though 02:02 – Eric uses Pepsi and Coca Cola as a sample to target specific keywords in Gmail ads 02:30 – You can target specific people with Gmail ads, too 02:45 – From Eric's observations, Gmail ads convert more for people who are 40 years old and up 03:02 – Neil finds Gmail ads working well for B2B rather than B2C 03:50 – You can test it first 04:00 – Neil has a blog about Gmail ads and Eric has one on Single Grain 04:10 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Targeting specific keywords can be done through Gmail Ads. Gmail ads are still a good option for marketing, especially if you're looking for a budget-wise channel. Test every campaign that you do and track your conversion rate to see if it's worth it.