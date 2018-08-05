Marketing School
7 Things to Consider Before Investing in Facebook Ads | Ep. #327
In Episode #327, Eric and Neil discuss 7 things to consider before investing in Facebook ads. Tune in to learn how to successfully use Facebook ads and the checklist you should keep before putting your money down. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Things to Consider Before Investing in Facebook Ads 00:35 – First is to know your audience 00:48 – You should know your target before spending money 01:10 – Second is to make sure you know what you’re promoting and that it is proven 01:24 – It is important to test what you’re promoting and its conversion in other channels 01:48 – Optimize your funnel and conversion rates in other channels before going into Facebook 01:53 – Third is to have goals set up 02:10 – Figure out your key indicators 02:20 – “What gets measured gets managed” 02:23 – Fourth is to have a testing budget 02:45 – You need to do the testing in chunks or increments 02:57 – Fifth is to know the different formats when you’re starting out 03:15 – Settle on one format first 03:26 – Sixth is how you’re going to get your creative work done 03:50 – Think about how you’re going to make your ad images on a consistent basis 04:04 – Keep rotating your creatives 04:15 – Eric uses Design Pickle for their visuals 04:30 – Last is to make you’re split testing and your results are statistically significant 05:00 – Eric uses AdEspresso to manage ads 05:13 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Knowing your audience helps you target them well—making your spending worth it. Track your funnel and conversion rate from other channels before trying it in Facebook ads. Facebook ads work well if you know how do it the right way. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu