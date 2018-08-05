Marketing School
How to Use Facebook Audience Insights to Create Highly Targeted Ads | Ep. #326
In Episode #326, Eric and Neil discuss how to use Facebook Audience Insights to create highly targeted ads. Tune in to learn how you make the most out of Facebook ads by using Audience Insights and why you have to dump your generic tags in Facebook ads. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Use Facebook Audience Insights to Create Highly Targeted Ads 00:41 – Go to your Facebook Ads Manager and look at your Audience Insights tab 01:06 – You can target specific people using the tab 01:37 – It will help you make better ads 01:48 – You’re wasting money if your ads are not targeted 01:56 – Focus on your ROI by creating a targeted niche segment 02:12 – Generic tags do not work 02:23 – You need to be specific with Facebook Ads 02:40 – You have to target people’s interests 03:08 – Eric pulled out his Audience Insights for his Growth Everywhere podcast and he can see that 68% of his audience are men and 32% are women 03:22 – It also shows different lifestyles, relationship statuses and levels of educational attainment 04:00 – Neil advises to be careful to not overanalyze the data 04:25 – Neil tested on Facebook that women convert more on ads than men 04:41 – Just don’t look at the data and make assumptions off of it 04:50 – Eric looks at Pages Like which is helpful, too 05:12 – There’s also a purchases section which shows your audience’s purchase behavior 05:40 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Audience Insights allows you to create a more targeted ad so you’re not letting your money go down the drain. Don’t over analyze the data you get and rely on what you see—do your research account for the results from your other tests. There are a lot of Facebook ad features that need to be leveraged; you can get your ROI back in no time. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu