Marketing School
Why You Ought to Leverage Call Tracking | Ep. #325
In Episode #325, Eric and Neil discuss why you ought to leverage call tracking. Tune in to learn how to find out the sources of your phone calls and how tracking your phone calls enables you to see which campaigns are working and which ones are not. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Why You Ought to Leverage Call Tracking 00:34 – Call tracking is tracking which traffic source is generating the phone calls you receive 01:04 – Getting someone on phone is better that just filling out a lead form 01:24 – Neil uses CallFire for call tracking 01:38 – Eric uses CallRail where you can also set different numbers for different campaigns 01:57 – It is important to know who is coming in so you can optimize it 02:20 – You can be in control of the phone calls that are coming in 02:43 – Search for Google AdWords call tracking to find other informative resources when you're just starting 02:57 – Call tracking is affordable and it works 03:05 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: You have a greater chance of getting a hold of your customers when you're able to get them on the phone rather than having them fill out a lead form. Call tracking allows you to track which campaigns and keywords are working for you. Try call tracking because it's affordable and it works.