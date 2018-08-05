Marketing School
How to Create Professional YouTube Ads for Under $100 | Ep. #323
In Episode #323, Eric and Neil discuss how to create professional YouTube ads for under $100. Tune in to learn the tools that can help you create more cost-effective, but professional YouTube video ads and why Tai Lopez is being followed and copied by almost everyone. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Create Professional YouTube Ads for Under $100 00:35 – Animoto allows you to weave different images together and create a simple video 00:50 – It looks professional and they have a free trial 01:05 – There are people on Fiverr who make videos for YouTube 01:13 – Using PowerPoint Presentations and recording your screen using a screen recorder gives you a video that you can upload on YouTube 01:31 – The ads that work best are the ones with better scripts and messages 01:43 – Tai Lopez creates ads from his phone 02:01 – It is more realistic and you have to go against the grain 02:15 – It can be more relatable and convert better 02:41 – It's not about the video quality, but about the SCRIPT 03:18 – There are a lot of video marketers now who uses Tai Lopez' strategy in recording videos 04:14 – Veeroll allows you to generate video ads quickly 04:42 – Focus on the script that for your video ad 04:53 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: You can create videos using a screen recorder or PowerPoint that can easily be uploaded on YouTube. If you can afford it, you can hire people to make videos for you. It's not about the video quality, but the quality of your message that determines the success of your YouTube video.