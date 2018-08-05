Marketing School
How Do You Know If Your SEO Efforts Are Paying Off? | Ep. #322
In Episode #322, Eric and Neil discuss how you will know if your SEO efforts are paying off. Tune in to learn the tools that you can use to track your ranking and why it pays to be patient with SEO. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How Do You Know If Your SEO Efforts Are Paying Off? 00:39 – Eric uses a rank tracker called Authority Labs 00:49 – It has a section for organic traffic called “Now Provide” 01:10 – You want to know if your keyword traffic is increasing or decreasing 01:33 – Google Search Console will show you how many impressions your listings are getting 01:49 – Impressions are the number of people seeing your listings, but are not clicking on them 02:06 – Your impression time should go up eventually 02:45 – You have to stay patient with SEO 03:29 – Google Analytics is also an option for you to use 03:45 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: SEO takes time to see the results; be patient and you will see the outcomes. Tracking your keyword effectiveness and traffic will inform you on which words work and which need tweaking. Before your click rate goes up, your impressions should go up first. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu