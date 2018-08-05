



Marketing School

What Is Google My Business (and How You Can Leverage It)? | Ep. #321

In Episode #321, Eric and Neil discuss what Google My Business is. Tune in to learn how you can leverage Google local listings and how it can BOOST your sales and search ranking. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: What Is Google My Business (and How You Can Leverage It)? 00:34 – Google My Business allows to create a free business listing on Google 00:41 – You can claim your business and verify it 00:57 – Neil claimed his address and verified himself through Google My Business 01:30 – The thing with Google My Business is that you can have multiple spots if you have multiple locations 01:55 – You need to get the reviews going, too 02:09 – You need to be descriptive and explain what you do 02:30 – There are annual guides and you’ll turn up better on Google searches 02:43 – Your SEO and links still matter 02:56 – Locksmith just claimed a bunch of listings and their sales went up 03:32 – Eric has claimed a few listings for himself 04:00 – Just don’t abuse it 04:09 – You can also check your listings at Google Analytics 04:25 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Claiming your listing on Google gets you better chances for turning up on searches. At the end of the day, good reviews, SEO and links still matter to the customers. Don’t abuse the system, because Google can get you suspended. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu