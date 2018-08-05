Marketing School
Should You Send Gifts to Your Customers? | Ep. #320
In Episode #320, Eric and Neil discuss whether should you send gifts to your customers. Tune in to learn gift ideas for your clients, the benefits of being generous, and the importance of showing appreciation to your clients! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should You Send Gifts to Your Customers? 00:34 – Neil is a big believer of sending gifts regardless of whether it is a high-paying or not 00:42 – It creates a ton of loyalty 00:48 – You can give your high-paying customer something more personalized 01:10 – Add a personal note to the gift 01:30 – For lower-paying customers, you can send them “Thank You” postcards 01:58 – For sending postcards, you can use Letter Friend 02:18 – Gemnote sends premium gifts to companies 02:26 – Giftology is a book that is packaged in a leather bag 03:12 – The lifetime value of customers in the consulting world is high 03:19 – Eric wants to give memorable gifts 03:26 – The most memorable gift Eric has received from a company is a battery pack from The RD Summit Brazilian Conference 04:04 – Eric has started looking at some of the best headphones and has sent them to their clients 04:24 – You’re creating goodwill and they will remember you 04:43 – Whatever you send, make sure it ties back to what you’re doing 05:27 – Do your research and look for what is relevant to your client and your business 05:40 – People like to do business at the end of the day so you have to know your client 05:48 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Regardless of the amount a client is paying you, you should send them all a token gift of appreciation. Giving gifts to your clients creates loyalty. Whatever you send, make sure it is relevant to your business and to your client, so DO your research. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu