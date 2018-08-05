



Marketing School

What Is SMS Marketing (and How You Can Leverage It)? | Ep. #318

In Episode #318, Eric and Neil discuss what SMS marketing is. Tune in to learn how you can optimize your SMS campaigns and increase those open rates! Eric and Neil also discuss what NOT to do when it comes to SMS. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Is SMS Marketing (and How You Can Leverage It) 00:42 – SMS stands for Short Method Service 01:07 – If someone opts in to your email list and you're able to get his number, send them a message 01:12 – Open rates for text messages are higher 01:47 – Neil uses SMS for reminders with their marketing campaigns 02:15 – Neil sends SMS reminders for his webinars 02:56 – Events should have people asking for attendees' phone numbers 03:38 – When you're closing a deal, send them a SMS and give them a little value 04:11 – When you have leads coming to your site or from WordPress, the details can push them through Zapier then Twilio 04:40 – You can do immediate action depending on the lead's budget 05:24 – Call Loop can help you send SMS back and forth 06:03 – Tatango is what Neil uses, too 06:18 – Don't be spammy in sending SMS; be respectful! 06:51 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: SMS can be sent out as a reminder for your customers for marketing campaigns or webinars. Be responsible and respectful in your SMS campaigns—do NOT be spammy. Leverage SMS marketing and provide value for your customers to increase those open rates.