7 Things to Consider Before You Start Accepting Guest Blogs | Ep. #317
In Episode #317, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 things to consider before you start accepting guest blogs. Tune in to learn how you can carefully evaluate your potential guest bloggers so that your website maintains its quality and consistency. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Things to Consider Before You Start Accepting Guest Blogs 00:35 – First is to make sure that you’re ready to deal with spam 00:41 – There are people who will try to sell links on your website, which will get you penalized by Google 00:48 – Be sure that whatever you’re accepting, people aren’t shoving in irrelevant links 01:00 – Second is to ask for 3 links to their most impressive articles 01:11 – It will give you a quick idea of their writing style 01:24 – You still want to add value 01:42 – Make sure that the people are authoritative 01:49 – Authoritative people won’t pass junk 02:05 – Make sure the content quality stays high 02:10 – Fourth is to ask why they want to do it 02:40 – Fifth is when accepting guest posts, make sure you’re still building a community 03:05 – Make rules for these people so there will still be growth 03:40 – Sixth is to ask for a couple of potential article titles and what will be a good fit for the website 03:58 – It can be an evaluation point 04:24 – Seventh is you want to keep new and fresh content; run their content on Copyscape to check its authenticity 04:55 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Watch out for guest blogs who will try to sell links on your website. Ask questions that will help you evaluate the guest blogger’s motive and relevancy for your website. Make sure you’re building a community within your guest blogs and make them adhere to your rules for consistency. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu