7 Tools to Help You Promote Evergreen Content | Ep. #316
In Episode #316, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 tools to help you promote evergreen content. Tune in to learn which tools you can use to leverage your evergreen content to achieve that better ranking in Google and promote your best stuff! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Tools to Help You Promote Evergreen Content 00:34 – First, Meet Edgar allows you to schedule posts on different social media sites 00:49 – Clean it up for things that are no longer relevant or for concepts that no longer apply 01:01 – Second is Ahrefs 01:03 – Type in the competitor URL that has similar posts, see who are linking out to your competitor and reach out to them 01:12 – It's easy to do and provides great results, but is time intensive 01:35 – BuzzSumo can help you find posts and links that have a lot of social shares 01:55 – Build out a prospect list and reach out to people who shared them 02:12 – Fourth is Google Search Console 02:23 – For the posts that are gaining much traffic, look at the keywords that are driving you traffic, download the CSV file, take those keywords and innovate them within your content 02:45 – Repurpose your evergreen content 02:58 – Repurposing is similar to promoting it 03:29 – Your evergreen content can rank in Google 03:31 – if you're going to make your title tags more appealing, you're going to get more clicks and your search ranking will rise 03:46 – A headline generator tool will give you ideas to update your title tags 04:18 – If you have very good evergreen content, put it into paid advertising 05:00 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Repurposing your evergreen content will help you to continually maximize its value. Reach out to people who share your competitor's post; perhaps they can help you to gain more traffic as well. A great title tag can make your posts appealing which will attract more clicks and improve your overall search ranking.