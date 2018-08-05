



Marketing School

7 Fundamentals that Every Content Promotion Plan Should Include | Ep. #315

In Episode #315, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 fundamentals that every content promotion plan should include. Tune in to learn the checklists that you need for your content promotion plan and the importance of keeping your “unicorns” up to date! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Fundamentals That Every Content Promotion Plan Should Include 00:36 – First is to have a checklist where you document everything you need as well as your standard operating procedure 01:04 – Second is to create a list of people you are going to hit up in your space 01:08 – Every promotion has an outreach 01:13 – You want to keep a list so you will know who responded and promoted 01:17 – You want to hit up the same exact person 5x a week 01:29 – You could also determine who to hit up for a specific type of post 01:33 – You don’t want to burn the relationship 01:40 – Have an inventory of the tools that you have 01:42 – Use LastPass to organize everything 01:58 – Eric uses Meet Edgar and Buffer for promotion 02:13 – Fourth is to test out timing 02:20 – Depending on your industry, there are times that are best to post 02:28 – Stick with that time and be consistent 02:44 – Fifth is to use paid advertising 03:04 – Look at your top performing content and check the ones that are getting the most shares and likes 03:12 – The top performing ones are your unicorns and you want to push them 03:14 – Larry Kim from WordStream and Dennis Yu from BlitzMetrics talk about this further 03:33 – Sixth is having your unicorns 03:41 – Every 6 months, check all the content that has done well, re-share and update them 03:57 – Update your old content or the traffic will decline 04:06 – Last is to measure results 04:15 – If you’re not measuring and managing results, you’re not being a good marketer 04:24 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Set a goal and have a plan in place to reach that goal for your content promotion—this way you can track and measure your progress. Keep your unicorns up to date so your traffic and engagement won’t decline. Make sure that you keep track of your processes, plans, and create checklists to help organize yourself. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu