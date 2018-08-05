Marketing School
3 Simple Ways to Save Money on SEO Using PPC | Ep. #314
In Episode #314, Eric and Neil discuss 3 simple ways to save money on SEO using PPC. Tune in to learn the importance of knowing the right keywords to use in SEO so you won't end up wasting money or time. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 3 Simple Ways to Save Money on SEO Using PPC 00:38 – Everyone looks at pay-per-click as an expense but it's not a bad expense 00:49 – From an SEO perspective, it takes a long time 01:00 – The first way to save money is to target the right keywords 01:05 – You can use Google Keyword Planner, UberSuggest or Keyword.io 01:11 – "Volume isn't everything if people don't purchase from those keywords—no matter how many visitors you get, it's useless" 01:19 – With PPC, you can test out words and phrases and when you see conversion, start targeting from organic search perspective 01:35 – If you want to scale, use AdWords Editor to move things faster 02:00 – If you have a brand keyword, a competitor can start to categorize you as the brand owner 02:48 – Focus your SEO first on non-seasonal based terms 03:10 – It costs the same time and money with seasonal-based keywords 03:22 – Go to Google Trends, type the terms and make sure it's not in the seasonality 03:38 – After the terms get consistent traffic all year round, then go for the seasonal terms 04:03 – More consistent income is better than the income that goes up and down over a few months 04:15 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: PPC is an expense, but it is NOT a bad expense—test if it's right for you. While SEO can be cheaper, it takes time and testing to see which works best. If you have a brand keyword, keep it, as a competitor will start to see you as the brand owner.