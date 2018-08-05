



Marketing School

How to Create an Experimental Culture in Your Marketing Department | Ep. #312

In Episode #312, Eric and Neil discuss how to create an experimental culture in your marketing department. Tune in to find out how Eric and Neil do experiments with their respective teams and how it boosted engagement and a sense of value and pride for team members to be a part of the experimentation. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Create an Experimental Culture in Your Marketing Department 00:38 – Twitter was running .2 tests per week when they were still struggling 01:02 – After that, their usual growth skyrocketed 01:12 – Jeff Bezos of Amazon also brought tons of experiments that helped them boost quickly 01:17 – Driving experiments for the company or marketing department is really important 01:26 – Treat your experiment as a product 01:37 – Eric runs experiment meetings with his company, Single Grain 01:49 – Every week, someone is required to bring in new ideas 02:33 – You can use Trello to write in your experiments 02:43 – There should be a well-thought idea and a plan as well as data to back up the plan 02:58 – Neil enforces the culture to everyone until they fully adapt to it 03:06 – Neil also believes that no opinions that are wrong or right 03:13 – Just because you are doing marketing longer, does NOT mean you have better ideas 03:33 – It is a weekly process for Neil’s team 03:49 – Neil encourages testing and gives a pat on the back to who has the best idea 04:04 – Once you start with testing, people will love it 04:15 – The team will feel good that they’re making progress 04:34 – Eric tried to incentivize the person with the best idea, but now they’re having a monthly celebration 05:07 – One of the mistakes that Eric made with the experiment was that people were voting just by raising their hands—they shifted this to automated voting 05:43 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Engage everyone on the team in regards to the experiments and make sure that ideas are well-thought and planned. Your team will have a sense of engagement and responsibility when they are included in the experimental process. Incentivizing isn’t always beneficial for everyone—find what motivates your team. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu