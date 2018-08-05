Marketing School
The Marketing Tasks Eric and Neil Do Every Day | Ep. #311
In Episode #311, Eric and Neil discuss the marketing tasks they do daily. Tune in to know what Eric and Neil do every day and how these habits contribute to their success. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: The Marketing Tasks Eric and Neil Do Every Day 00:36 – The big thing that Neil does is post on social media 00:49 – Neil also responds to comments from Social Web and Social Profiles 00:59 – Neil looks into Google Console to track posts that are declining in views and clicks 01:07 – He will then update those posts and content and they will go back to where they were 01:27 – Eric is trying to work on the business more 01:44 – Eric is working on creating content 01:58 – Eric also checks his Google Console and track his posts' ranking 02:33 – You do NOT have to do exactly what Eric and Neil are doing 02:35 – Eric also has a lot of one-on-one time with the team to see where he can help 02:48 – Eric checks the interns campaigns and coaches them if needed 03:09 – Neil reads marketing blogs and keeps himself updated on the industry trends 03:15 – Neil also responds to Quora's questions 03:54 – The biggest hack for Eric is listening to marketing podcasts daily 04:04 – Eric recommends listening to Growth Everywhere and Digital Marketing Podcast 04:21 – There's so much consumption you can do but you need to produce, too 04:48 – Eric and Neil both try to continue to level up and build a flywheel that continues to go 05:12 – Build all the pieces, hire the right people, put in the right processes and start to build the flywheel 05:20 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Keep yourself updated in the industry that you're in. Tracking your post's analytics does not have to be done daily, but needs to be checked constantly to assess if you need to update. Learning is useless without application.