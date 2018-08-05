Marketing School
How to Rank in Google Image Search | Ep. #310
In Episode #310, Eric and Neil discuss how to rank in Google image search. Tune in to learn how Google can recognize your images more easily and how to adjust for Google’s limitations to BOOST your ranking. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Rank in Google Image Search 00:40 – If you are in consumer-based industry, you can generate a lot of traction from Google image search 01:00 – Image filing should be restricted to what you’re trying to rank for 01:06 – If it’s a car, use all tags to describe to Google what your image is about 01:57 – You can also use a long description which is similar to all tags, but longer 02:31 – If you’re always ranked over time, make sure you’re surrounded with text as Google uses text to figure out what the image is about 02:40 – In the next couple of years, Google’s AI might be able to identify which is which 03:06 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: How well you rank on Google image searches will depend on the industry. Google will know what your image is about if you describe it well in text. Google’s AI will probably improve in the future and won’t require as much text to recognize an image. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu