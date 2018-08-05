Marketing School
Where Can You Hire Great Developers?| Ep. #307
In Episode #307, Eric and Neil discuss where you can hire great developers. Tune in to learn how you can find great developers at a much cheaper rate WITHOUT compromising on value and efficiency. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Where Can You Hire Great Developers? 00:42 – Eric and Neil both tried Toptal which is not a bad place, but quite expensive 00:51 – The best company for Neil is Crossover which is based in Texas 00:58 – Their team of great developers are usually overseas 01:02 – The labor is cheaper and they're well educated 01:08 – They have the software to know which is the best of the best 01:30 – They offer 30 days of free development 01:55 – It is quite cheap 02:09 – Eric currently has 2 developers 02:14 – One is based in Singapore and the other one is in Lithuania 02:26 – The developers are well-versed and get things done 02:56 – Eric found them in CodePen's job board 03:20 – Eric has used Crew and Andela 03:40 – Andela hires developers from other countries so you will get them cheaper 03:44 – They have a strong vetting process 04:20 – Engineers and developers may not work well right away, but they should over time (once you find the amazing ones) 3 Key Points: There are a lot of great developers overseas that will cost you way less than in the USA. Go to a website where developers usually lounge around—like forums and message boards. It may take you a few tries before you find the excellent engineers and developers that you need.