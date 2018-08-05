Marketing School
Where Can You Hire Great Designers?| Ep. #306
In Episode #306, Eric and Neil discuss where you can hire great designers. Tune in to hear an exhaustive list of where you can find fantastic designers and view their work. Or, if you are designer and are just needing some inspiration, Eric and Neil will tell you where to go. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Where Can You Hire Great Designers? 00:32 – Eric uses Dribbble and looks at people’s portfolios 00:42 – You can easily search for what you’re looking for, like an infographic 00:50 – Look for the aesthetic that you like 01:08 – You can also reach out to people who have designed for your competition 01:12– You can use LinkedIn to find this 01:36 – Neil uses 99designs where designers compete for a job 01:53 – Behance is also a platform where designers’ portfolios are available to view 02:02 – Visually is a good place for infographics 02:13 – Some designers post their designs on Pinterest 02:26 – Go to Product Hunt and type “landing pages”, then find a design that you can use as inspiration 02:40 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Sniply which allows you to overlay CTA or forms over social links that you’re sharing 03:01 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 03:05 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 03:23 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Designers’ portfolios are a great way to understand a designer’s style and their medium. Take advantage of the websites where designers post their work for free. You can also find great inspiration online if you’re not keen on getting a designer. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu