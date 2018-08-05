Marketing School
Why You Should Clean Your Email List| Ep. #305
In Episode #305, Eric and Neil discuss why you should clean your email list. Tune in to learn what tools you can use to help you manage your email lists and the benefits of making this a TOP priority—including saving you money! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Why You Should Clean Your Email List 00:40 – Neil's email is a mess and uses everything from Infusionsoft to Maropost to Mailgun 01:02 – They're trying to figure which one will work well 01:19 – "If you don't clear your list, your deliverability goes through the shitter" 01:24 – No one will get your emails 01:56 – Neil would clean the list, look at the most active subscribers and start sending emails to them 02:05 – Neil uses ConvertKit combined with Infusionsoft as their main mail service solution 02:30 – If you don't clean your list up and you have a lot of inactive subscribers, you will be paying more 02:53 – Cleaning your email list is also saving you money 03:01 – Have a workflow using Drip or Infusionsoft 03:05 – Have a re-engagement sequence in place 3 Key Points: Cleaning your email list directly equates to lowering your expenses and minimizing waste. Create a workflow for your email subscribers, especially when it comes to creating an re-engagement sequence. If you don't manage your email well, your subscribers may not end up not getting any of your emails.