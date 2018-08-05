Marketing School
Where Can You Hire Great Writers? | Ep. #304
In Episode #304, Eric and Neil discuss where you can hire great writers. Tune in to learn how you can easily find great writers in your space and why hiring a full-time writer may work as a disadvantage to you. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Where Can You Hire Great Writers? 00:46 – Eric and Neil both use Problogger religiously for finding their writers 01:05 – It’s cheap to put a job posting and there’s a lot of great people you can meet there 01:12 – Neil checks his competitors’ blogs and reaches out to some of the writers 01:22 – They usually accept any writing gig 01:30 – Don’t hire full-time writers because the ROI isn’t there 01:37 – People get burned out, so find someone who will write for you just a couple of times a week 01:51 – Find the most popular writers in your space based on comments and social shares 01:56 – Social shares mean they’re driving traffic and comments mean they’re engaging the audience 02:07 – If you’re doing audio and video podcast, go to Rev and have them transcribe podcast episodes 02:55 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Sniply which allows you to overlay CTA or forms over social links that you’re sharing 03:07 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 03:12 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 03:33 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Problogger is a great place to find your next writer. Find great writers in your space based on how many social shares and comments they receive, then offer them something reasonable. Transcribing your audio and video creates another way for your audience to engage with your content. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu