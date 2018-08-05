



Marketing School

What Type of Content Should You Create When You're Starting Off? | Ep. #303

In Episode #303, Eric and Neil discuss the type of content marketing you should create when you're starting off. Tune in to learn why Eric would still start with blog posting even if people are saying that it is dying and why you should start with what YOU are good at. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Type of Content Should You Create When You're Starting Off? 00:38 – First, create blog-based content 00:40 – It is the easiest type of content to create 01:00 – In content marketing, there's no right form of content to start first 01:10 – If your skills are in audio or video, then start off with those and do what you're best at 01:24 – If everything is going to one direction, try the other way 01:47 – Think of it as the Blue Ocean Strategy 01:58 – Gary V isn't good at blog posts, but he's good on camera 02:18 – If you have created video content in the past and are good at it, then go in that direction 02:30 – If Eric would start now, he would start with blog posting 02:53 – Just figure out what's the easiest and go from there 03:00 – If you can't blog consistently, do guest posting 03:15 – Marketing School has an episode about guest posting 03:29 – The content re-usage workflow 03:34 – Chalene Johnson is good on camera 03:50 – She starts with live videos, which she turns into podcast episodes, which turns to blog posts then social media posts 04:08 – A workflow tool like Gliffy can help you repurpose your content 3 Key Points: Blog-based content is the easiest type of content marketing. Focus on your strength, first—if it's video, then start with video. Repurpose your content into different channels to increase access and interaction points with your audience.