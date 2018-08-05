



Marketing School

What Should You Do if the Wrong Page Ranks for a Target Keyword? | Ep. #302

In Episode #302, Eric and Neil discuss what should you do if the wrong page ranks for a target keyword. Tune in to learn what Eric is currently testing and how Neil managed to redirect his traffic from the wrong page to the RIGHT one. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Should You Do if the Wrong Page Ranks for a Target Keyword? 00:40 – Eric has a blog post right now that ranks for online marketing companies or internet marketing companies 01:02 – Eric's agency is top 10 for the keyword other websites are ranking for 01:18 – Eric and other SEOs that he has talked to suggested redirecting that page to what converts people 01:33 – Eric is currently testing having a ranking table with different agencies 02:11 – Eric is still trying several different things at the moment 02:21 – Neil suggests making internal links between your pages 02:25 – Google usually sorts things out and it's just a question of time 02:31 – For the page that isn't ranking but you want to rank, compare the keyword densities 02:44 – Neil will then improve the keyword density on a page that isn't ranking 02:49 – Check who's linking to that page, hit them up and get them to link to the page that you want to rank 02:59 – Promote the pages that aren't ranking 03:10 – Neil's blog used to rank for the keywords "SEO tool" and "SEO tools" rather than the actual tool itself 03:22 – Neil built links to the SEO tool page and increased social media shares 03:32 – Within 3-4 months, it sorted itself out 3 Key Points: Creating internal links between your pages can help distribute and redirect your traffic. Promote pages that aren't ranking through constant social media shares. Check your keyword densities and ask people that are linking to your page to link to the page that you WANT to rank.