Marketing School
Should You Buy Marketing Courses? | Ep. #301
In Episode #301, Eric and Neil discuss whether or not you should buy marketing courses. Tune in to learn the importance of putting learning BEFORE earning and why paying for a course is sometimes more beneficial than trying a free one. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Should You Buy Marketing Courses? 00:39 – There's a time for learning and there's a time for earning 00:51 – Check Neil's advance marketing course or his other courses that he has available 01:03 – Keep reading and keep learning! 01:12 – Implement what you have learned 01:25 – If you're starting off, courses are great 01:30 – If you're not starting off, the best way to learn is by networking at events and by practicing and doing things on your own website 01:44 – Neil is a big believer that it is easier to learn through DOING 01:51 – Neil's current courses are about investments 01:53 – Neil invested in a Canadian company 02:17 – Instead of buying courses, Neil is investing on someone who already is doing them 02:30 – When Eric first learned about marketing, he had access to a site where he could buy courses or learn from free courses 03:03 – The problem with free courses is you have too much information available for you and you're not really invested in it 03:37 – An executive once said, people buy courses because courses are perceived progress 03:49 – If you buy courses, finish and complete them 05:09 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Put yourself in learning mode every day; there's always an opportunity to learn something new. Paying for a course is an investment—use it well and apply what you've learned. If you have the knowledge, continue your learning by DOING.