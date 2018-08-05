



Marketing School

Marketing Tactics that Neil & Eric Still Use Today | Ep. #300

In Episode #300, Eric and Neil discuss marketing tactics that they still use today. Tune in to learn how content marketing has shifted and how Eric and Neil have grown from making simple blog posts to a whole host of different platforms to share their content. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Marketing Tactics that Neil & Eric Still Use Today 01:11 – Neil noticed that over the years, content marketing has shifted 01:45 – You now have to be everywhere 02:10 – What's going on with your email, podcast, webinar and blog is all considered content 02:20 – Gary V has been doing great with content marketing 02:23 – He has a videographer who documents Gary V's everyday life 02:35 – Content marketing still feeds into a different marketing stream 03:00 – Build something long-term by taking advantage of what's available to you as a business 03:17 – Eric and Neil both look at things holistically 03:25 – Neil started with an agency website and he created a tool for how to do marketing better 03:38 – Neil didn't have much money back then so he just bought a script with the analyzer formula that you can just upload to your server 03:50 – Neil still has an analyzer formula but this time, it's a customized one 04:11 – When you're producing content, you have to figure out the foundation piece of the content 04:25 – You can start with a blog post first, which you produce daily or weekly, then have something for monthly, then quarterly 04:50 – Eric has a PDF study where they examine 1M backlinks 05:09 – The foundation for everything is content 05:26 – Neil and Eric are doing daily podcasts which they produce in batches 05:34 – Neil records 15-16 videos a day; it takes Neil 3 hours and the team a lot of time 05:45 – The goal of the video is to release once a day and it works 05:56 – Eric suggests checking Episode 296 06:12 – If you're not doing content now, you're already behind 3 Key Points: Build something long-term by taking advantage of what's available to you as a business. The foundation for everything is content—if you haven't started creating content yet, start doing it now. Everyone is pursuing different content marketing streams.