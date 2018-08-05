Marketing School
How to Deal with Negative PR | Ep. #299
In Episode #299, Eric and Neil discuss how to deal with a negative PR. Tune in to learn why negative PR should be IGNORED, how it eventually fades away, and what you should be doing in the meantime. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Deal with Negative PR 00:37 – Neil leaves negative PR alone and doesn't talk about it 00:43 – When you deal with it, it just adds more fuel to the fire 00:54 – A negative result is also negative PR 01:11 – Some would pay to remove the negative PR 01:26 – There was an agency that was called out for buying links and the owner had a deal with people who wrote negative PR about the agency 01:45 – Eric also just ignores negative PR; it will go away in time 02:09 – It sucks right now but you can get through it 02:23 – Just continue to focus on refining your product and what you are doing 02:33 – Neil had negative PR when a magazine showed inaccurate client data 02:50 – Neil learned along the process that it's really better to ignore it 04:13 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Leave negative PR alone; it just adds more fuel to the fire. Continue to focus on improving your company rather than wasting time dealing with negative PR. You can pay if you want your negative PR to be removed, but it might cost a lot.