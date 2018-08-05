Marketing School
How To Do Reputation Management | Ep. #298
In Episode #298, Eric and Neil discuss how to do reputation management. Tune in to learn the strategies you can use to control your negative results regarding your brand or website. Also find out why getting help from a third party can be very helpful when dealing with your antagonizers. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How To Do Reputation Management 00:34 – Reputation management is managing the negative result for a website or brand 01:04 – Ripoff Report has a ton of reviews 01:28 – First is to look at Moz or Ahrefs; look at the top 10 results and the number of links going to the top 10 results 01:46 – If you have a Facebook page, you can link that to the top 10 results to push negative results down 02:06 – Neil uses InboundJunction—it works out deals with the site and forms a contract so the text will be removed 02:16 – It is the most effective, but most expensive too 03:00 – The post was telling people that Neil isn't an effective marketer 03:10 – Neil learned that there are people who are difficult to deal with and it's much easier to just get a third party to solve it 03:20 – Doing guest posts on popular sites like Entrepreneur 03:43 – It is difficult for your site alone to take the 5 spots 03:56 – High domain authority pages can push links a lot faster 04:30 – Reputation is an online reputation management platform 05:00 – Andrew Stubbs is a pay per performance guy who can also help with reputation management 3 Key Points: Once you see a negative result regarding your brand or website, find a way to control your traffic or your sales will suffer. There are people who enjoy tearing others down. Talking to them may be difficult so hire a third-party to negotiate with them. Linking to the top 5 spots can pull your positive results up.