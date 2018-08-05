



Marketing School

What to Look For in a CV as a Recruiter for a Marketing Role | Ep. #297

In Episode #297, Eric and Neil discuss what to look for in a CV as a recruiter for a marketing role. Tune in to learn why you shouldn't be looking at CVs if you want to hire the crème of the crop and how LinkedIn, portfolios, and a good old-fashioned interview can be a better way to gauge the quality of your next hire. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What to Look For in a CV as a Recruiter for a Marketing Role 00:48 – Looking at certain keywords on a CV depends on the role one is applying for 01:03 – Eric usually just scans the CV and pays more attention to their LinkedIn, social profiles and the examples that they have sent 01:21 – Neil doesn't look at CVs at all; instead, he asks them about the work that they have done and checks and analyzes them 01:39 – If the portfolio is good, you can ask them a marketing problem and if you like their answers, go from there 01:54 – "It's all about the hiring process, at the end of the day" 02:07 – The best people typically aren't looking for job so you have to check them on LinkedIn 02:15 – The best people that Eric has hired was from looking at their LinkedIn profiles and other online work 02:23 – CVs are outdated 02:34 – You have to laser target the best people and hire a recruiter, if needed 02:51 – Your next hire might just be standing next to you, so always be on the lookout 03:00 – Neil likes to figure out people's thought processes and how they think about things 03:18 – You can search for critical thinking questions, ask them and you'll quickly know how they think 03:46 – If they don't pay much attention to details, they can take your revenue down 04:02 – You want to have people who think outside of the box 04:22 – Eric and Neil don't really look at CVs but if you have to, look for specific keywords 04:37 – Don't blame people that you hired because it comes back to you and your process 3 Key Points: CVs are outdated – employers are looking online to assess one's previous work and capabilities. The best people are not looking for job, so if you want to hire someone, you have to target them. Don't blame the people that you hired when things go wrong because it comes back to you and your hiring process.