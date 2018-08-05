



Marketing School

What Marketing Tactics You Should Do Regardless of ROI | Ep. #296

In Episode #296, Eric and Neil discuss the marketing tactics you should do regardless of ROI. Tune in to learn why Neil's biggest tactic is to focus his energy on everything to do with branding and how helping others and fostering an attitude of goodwill is building for long-term relationships AND success. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Marketing Tactics You Should Do Regardless of ROI 00:36 – The biggest tactic that Neil loves is doing anything with branding 00:44 – Everyone in marketing thinks about ROI, but you don't need an ROI for everything 01:20 – Branding is what causes your company and business to be on top of people's minds 01:25 – "Having a big brand is amazing and you have to strive to have that" 01:47 – People are always giving unsolicited advice 02:07 – When Eric receives comments, he knows that he is on the right track 02:29 – "Just stick with things when you know that you're on the right track" 02:37 – Neil likes helping people 02:46 – "I believe it creates goodwill" 02:49 – Neil doesn't want to make money out of it and just wants to help people 03:21 – This year, Eric started with his monthly dinner and happy hour and he hasn't gotten any ROI; he also doesn't care 03:34 – Eric's ROI is being able to connect people together 03:56 – When you do things without thinking about ROI, it is for long term and the results are better 3 Key Points: When go far and beyond the call in helping people, it will create loyalty which will eventually convert people into customers. It's not always about ROI—sometimes it's good to just help others and create that sense of connection and goodwill. Branding is what makes people want to buy and it's a long term process.