



Marketing School

How to Do B2B Marketing on Instagram | Ep. #295

In Episode #295, Eric and Neil discuss how to do B2B marketing on Instagram. Tune in to know how Instagram can help you close deals and how to use it well for B2B marketing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Do B2B Marketing on Instagram 00:35 – Instagram is continuing to grow 00:51 – DMing people on Instagram is one of the options you can do for B2B 00:55 – If you want to work with influencers, celebrities, or entrepreneurs, find their profiles and just DM them 01:06 – Eric has a friend who just started shooting videos and DMed people that he wanted to make a shoot for and he got deals from it 01:21 – If you have an Instagram that shows a good example of your work, it will work out well 01:38 – Neil tested different marketing strategies in Instagram and he learned that they don’t work well with B2B directly 01:46 – Indirectly, it’s great for brand building and connecting with people 02:00 – The problem with B2B is most buyers are desktop buyers 02:53 – In marketing, if someone uses your brand or company 7x, they are much more likely to convert 03:05 – Being on different channels will help you close different deals 03:39 – You can also use page shouts in Instagram for B2B marketing 03:50 – You can search for hashtags in your area and reach out to people with a huge following and engagement 04:11 – Check if they’re doing paid shouts where they can post about you and link you for an affordable price 04:43 – If you have a company, you can get your team in Instagram to post relevant stuff about your company 05:10– Marketing School is giving away a free subscription of FunnelDash which helps you track the lifetime ROI of your Facebook campaigns 05:30 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 05:33 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 05:53 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Instagram is HOT—take advantage of the number of people that are using Instagram for your marketing. If people see you more, they are more likely to buy from you. Find the influencers in your space and reach out to them for paid shoutouts—this is way cheaper than paid ads. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu