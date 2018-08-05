



Marketing School

How to Improve Your Net Promoter Score | Ep. #293

In Episode #293, Eric and Neil discuss how to improve your net promoter score. Do you know the level of satisfaction of your current customers? If not, you need to get on this and start listening to your feedback. Tune in to learn the importance of understanding and maintaining your net promoter score and why having a score of 9-10 can be extremely beneficial for you and your business. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Improve Your Net Promoter Score 00:35 – A net promoter score expresses how much people like your company or brand 00:47 – One of the basic questions to assess this: how likely are you to recommend us to somebody else or another customer? 01:13 – The goal of 60 means you're doing a great job 01:20 – Eric recommends Google's net promoter score 01:23 – It has a scale of 1-10 01:39 – To improve your net promoter score, you have to look at the feedback, first 01:48 – Ask if there's anything else they would like to add 02:10 – Eric had a detractor in the past who told them the account manager needed more supervision and they were right 02:42 – Eric fixed the problem and took the feedback seriously 03:00 – Qualaroo, Wootric and Promoter help you track your net promoter score 03:19 – Most people in marketing think about how they can bring in new customers rather than taking care of their existing customers 03:40 – Majority of the big companies take care of their customers and their customers love them 03:51 – The higher your net promoter score is, the faster you will grow 03:57 – When you get feedback, that's when you want to continue with reiteration and keep running your promoter score to see if you can improve it 04:13 – When Eric gets a 9 or 10, that's when he know he can jump into an opportunity 04:29 – You can ask for referrals and it's a great opportunity for upsells, too 05:00 – It is easier to retain and maintain current accounts, than to create the new ones 3 Key Points: Make it a point to look at your feedback and fix any problems that are brought up. A net promoter score of 9-10 gives you more opportunities, such as asking for referrals or upsells. Taking care of your existing clients will be more beneficial for your business growth in the long run.