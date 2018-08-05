Marketing School
How to Generate Leads Through LinkedIn | Ep. #292
In Episode #292, Eric and Neil discuss how to generate leads through LinkedIn. Tune in to learn what LinkedIn lead gen ads are and how it compares to Facebook lead gen ads. You'll also learn how Neil boosted his website traffic to a thousand plus visitors a day through LinkedIn. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Generate Leads Through LinkedIn 00:33 – The LinkedIn lead gen ads are similar to the Facebook lead ads 00:43 – It makes things a lot easier and faster 00:48 – It works well for Eric and they'll probably scale it up 00:52 – Eric has spent around $700 on it and has acquired 4-5 leads 01:08 – Jump on to LinkedIn lead gen ads now 01:18 – LinkedIn has autofill where you can have LinkedIn forms on your website 01:37 – Use it so you will have more data of your customers 01:42 – It drastically increases your conversions and it is just a simple button you add on your form fields 02:14 – LinkedIn took away a retargeting pixel, but it is now back with better features 02:40 – You can segment people who visited different pages in your website 02:55 – Neil's team members post twice a day in LinkedIn 02:59 – It skyrocketed their traffic 03:12 – It generates qualified traffic that generates into leads 03:21 – They add clicks so that you can continue reading other blog posts 03:32 – Eric recommends using Dux-Soup 03:50 – It helps you visit different profiles and collect those profiles—drop those profiles into Hunter and start a reach process 04:10 – You can also LinkedIn leads for recruitment or partnership 04:28 – LinkedIn allows you to have 30K friends 04:54 – A couple of years ago, Eric was on Fiverr and there were people selling friend lists from LinkedIn and Eric actually bought them 3 Key Points: Take advantage of LinkedIn lead gen ads now, while they're still not that popular. LinkedIn can significantly increase your website traffic; leverage it. LinkedIn can help you in your recruitment and in generating more sales leads.