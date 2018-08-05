



Marketing School

7 Techniques For Keeping Users Engaged in 2000+ Word Blog Posts | Ep. #291

In Episode #291, Eric and Neil discuss 7 techniques for keeping users engaged in 2000+ word blog posts. You don't want your blog post to read like a lecture—your readers will drop like flies. Instead, in you employ even just a few of these techniques, you're bound to increase that engagement and keep your audience scrolling down... Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Techniques For Keeping Users Engaged in 2000+ Word Blog Posts 00:43 – First technique is to make sure that your post is written in a conversational tone 00:50 – Consider your post like you're giving a lecture and you don't want your readers to get bored 01:03 – Use words like "you" and "I" within your blog post 01:10 – Second is to use bucket brigades; Eric learned this from Brian Dean 01:19 – It is basically breaking up more paragraphs, instead of having walls and walls of text 01:43 – Third is sub-headings 01:45 – Think of your blog post as a book 01:48 – Adding a sub-heading makes it more scalable and it's on top of bucket brigades 02:02 – Fourth is having great, engaging images to accentuate your content 02:15 – Fifth is the user pattern of a blog reader 02:17 – They first go to your page, then to your headline, click on your blog post, and then they scroll all the way down to the bottom to figure out if they're going to scroll back up to the top 02:27 – End each of your blog posts with a conclusion that summarizes what the blog post is about 02:43 – Sixth is to not forget to publish if it actually makes sense 02:51 – If you can add videos, infographics and a podcast to add value, you're going to have a good engagement overall 03:05 – "Take the time and be deliberate about what you're doing" 03:11 – Last but not the least, end your blog post with a question 03:17 – The people who read the question will likely respond with a blog comment 3 Key Points: Writing in a conversational tone makes your blog post friendlier easier to engage in for the reader. Bucket brigades make your content POP instead of seeing walls and walls of text. Readers are more likely to leave a comment if you end your blog post with a question.