Podcast / Marketing School
Marketing School
Marketing School
How to Delegate Marketing Tasks | Ep. #290
In Episode #290, Eric and Neil discuss how to delegate marketing tasks. Tune in to learn the key things you, as a leader, need to recognize before passing off a task to someone on your team. Can they create a replicable process for that task? Will they be able to find a solution on their own or will they be needing help? Find out how important delegation is—not just for marketing—but for every type and aspect of business and how to do it effectively. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Delegate Marketing Tasks 00:43 – Delegation is not just for marketing. In any business, you’ll have to learn how to delegate 00:50 – Eric recommends reading Getting Things Done by David Allen and The Checklist Manifesto 01:00 – These books will help you decide what to delegate 01:09 – Eric has his own checklist in Evernote of the things that he needs to do 01:14 – As you get bigger, there are tasks, like booking travel and scheduling, that can be assigned to someone else who can do it for you 01:20 – You can free up your time to do things that are more worthy of your time 01:28 – Learning to prioritize first will help you delegate better 01:35 – The 2 types of people that you can delegate things to—first, there are the self-sufficient ones who can do things their own 01:41 – Second, the ones that need training and are not that good at figuring things out on their own 01:50 – What Neil does is he figures out what kind of a person someone is 01:53 – When Neil gets to the ones that can do things their own, he gives them instructions and asks them to make a replicable process so other people will know how to do the task 02:04 – If the person isn’t creative and cannot figure out steps on their own, Neil or someone from the team will teach that person 02:43 – Even if the person doesn’t do it the way you want, you can give him a few rounds of critique; then, he’ll start to do it the way you like 03:04 – People somehow cringe on the topic of having a process 03:25 – If you want to take your business to another level, you have to create a culture of documentation or creating screencast so you can easily hand it to another person   03:34 – Training people repeatedly consumes time 03:42 – When Eric hires new marketing staff, they’re subscribed in an entrepreneur campaign 04:01 – After they’ve gone through it automatically, they’ll understand and move faster 04:30 – What’s empowering for Eric, is that, as a leader you tell them exactly what you want them to do and let them do it 04:45 – Having a good hiring process makes it more about the team and not just about you 04:53 – Just make sure when you’re delegating a task, you always create a process 05:00 – The biggest mistake that people make is that they don’t try things out for themselves and don’t know how difficult things are 05:20 – A process should always be tweaked 05:45 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year annual subscription of Design Pickle, a design service where you can request unlimited design each month 05:58 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 06:00 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 06:25– That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Delegation is important in every business—there’s no way around it, especially if your company continues to grow. Having a process in place makes it easier for the team and new hires to adapt to your workflow and what you need as a leader. When you delegate a task to someone else, ask them to create a replicable process and make sure you’ve done the task first so you know what to expect. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu
