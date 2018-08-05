



Marketing School

How to Use Dropped Domains to Enhance Your SEO | Ep. #289

In Episode #289, Eric and Neil discuss how to use dropped domains to enhance your SEO. Tune in to learn how to maximize those dropped domains and why it is better to use an established website rather than dropped domains if you have the cash to spend. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Use Dropped Domains to Enhance Your SEO 00:48 – Dropped domains are abandoned or expired domains 01:07 – Eric has been buying domains that have worked well and has a good number on Ahrefs 01:12 – What Eric does is he takes the site, takes the top pages and redirects it over to his money site 01:22 – The site that Eric bought has keywords that they're targeting, at the moment 01:30 – Neil also learned something from this 01:48 – If you already have a popular site, you will not gain from this doing this technique—it's not for you 01:57 – The technique that Eric uses works, but the dropped domain must relate to what you are doing 02:05 – You can use Internet Archive to see what the site used to be 02:11 – You don't want to have a dog website then get redirected to a marketing website 02:36 – You can buy dropped domains from GoDaddy 02:45 – You can go to GoDaddy.com and they have the list of auctioned domains 02:51 – You have to filter through the list to see the sites that have the most bids, offers, traffic and then take the site to Ahrefs to see if it is relevant to yours 03:13 – Go to Wayback Machine to see what the website used to be in the past 03:53 – There are website brokers like FE International and Flippa if you're willing to buy a more established site 04:11 – Doing this with a more established website is way better than using dropped domains 04:15 – Most people buy dropped domains and put a website on there or they take the domain to redirect traffic to their site 04:36 – If you think of the black hat SEO that works, why not just do it in a white hat way? 3 Key Points: Choose a dropped domain that is relevant to your site. Don't just buy a well performing website – make sure that it targets your market, is consistent and has the keywords that you're needing. You can use black hat SEO in a white hat way.