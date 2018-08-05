



Marketing School

Simple Methods for Calculating ROI on SEO | Ep. #288

In Episode #288, Eric and Neil discuss simple methods for calculating ROI on SEO. Tune in to learn the formula Eric and Neil use to project an estimated ROI and why some agencies won’t provide this information to their clients. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Simple Methods for Calculating ROI on SEO 00:38 – Some agencies are not telling their clients the exact ROI that they’re going to get 00:48 – It is indeed difficult to quantify 00:55 – What you can do first is look at the keyword volume 01:00 – Look at how you’re currently ranking and your click-through rate 01:04 – The formula is you take your traffic, you take your click-through rate, then you’ll have your estimated traffic 01:12 – You have to look at your conversion rate on your website 01:18 – If you’re an ecommerce website, look at the average order value of a product or the specific keyword you’re trying to rank for 01:26 – You now have your baseline metric, then you have to project it 01:32 – If you move something from position 10 to position 2, your click-through rate might go from 2% to 20% 01:39 – Then you can map out the estimated revenue or return 02:02 – Once you have the formula, go to SEMrush or Ahrefs 02:16 – Look at all the traffic sources that your competitor is getting traffic from 02:22 – Look at your competitors volume and compare it to your Ahrefs or SEMrush volume 02:27 – Neil goes to Ahrefs; it says he has 100K visitors and his competitors have 200K 02:36 – Ahrefs’ numbers are from Google Analytics 03:15 – Let Eric and Neil know if the formula works for you 03:32 – Most agencies fail to quantify projected ROI 03:52 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Design Pickle, an awesome design service that Eric has been using 04:27 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 04:31 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 04:41 – If you have other services that you want to give away and Eric and Neil like them, just send them a message 04:50 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: It is quite hard to quantify the ROI, but there is a way. Your clients need to know their ROI—this will inform them of whether or not it’s worth it to invest in SEO. A projected, estimated ROI is better than not having any idea or information at all. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu