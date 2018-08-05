



Marketing School

Where Should You Focus Your Marketing Efforts First? | Ep. #287

In Episode #287, Eric and Neil discuss where you should focus your marketing efforts first. Tune in to learn why you need to market on your strengths, first and foremost, and the value of focusing on one task BEFORE moving or adding another. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Where Should You Focus Your Marketing Efforts First? 00:35 – Focus your marketing efforts on what you're the BEST at, first 00:46 – If you're not sure what your specialty is, try different marketing tactics 01:03 – If you have a specific skillset, use that first 01:10 – This will surely drive the best result 01:22 – Neil does paid ads, but he focuses on content marketing and SEO because that is what he and his company is good at 01:39 – Neil doesn't consider himself as one of the best advertisers 01:42 – "I focus on what I know because that's what tends to produce great results" 02:24 – The word Warren Buffett and Bill Gates believe makes them successful is "focus" 02:33 – Focus on one thing first, do it right and move to the next thing 02:37 – Same goes for business and marketing, focus on one thing first 02:44 – Get that one service or product right for business and get that one marketing channel right for marketing 02:49 – Don't try to do two things at once 03:17 – If you're a new marketer going into a new company, take a look at their numbers and look at what's working for them 03:23 – Treehouse focuses on YouTube ads 03:42 – Neil still remembers how Eric was crushing it with Treehouse 04:04 – YouTube ads are not Neil's core competency, and so he wasn't as successful as Eric was 04:59 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: If you focus on what you're good at, this will drive the best results. Don't do a couple of things at the same time—focus your energy on one thing, master it, then move on to the next. If you're a new marketer going into a new company—look at their numbers and find what's working for them and what isn't.