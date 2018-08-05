



Marketing School

Simple Methods for Creating Fast and Effective Webinar Content | Ep. #286

In Episode #286, Eric and Neil discuss the simple methods for creating fast and effective webinar content. Tune in to learn how Eric and Neil produce their solo webinars successfully and the tools that help them execute those webinars efficiently. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Simple Methods for Creating Fast and Effective Webinar Content 00:42 – Neil recently had his Virtual Summit 00:47 – Thousands of people registered 00:50 – Neil educated people about SEO 00:53 – It is a bit different from a webinar 01:00 – If you want to create effective webinar content, it should be about educating rather than selling 01:30 – Since Eric has a lot of podcasts at the moment, he repurposed some of his old webinars and made them valuable for the audience 01:54 – You can look at your past blog posts and webinars and check which ones are still valuable 02:11 – "You don't want to create s**t content and you don't want to create a webinar that no one wants to attend" 02:16 – Go to Slideshare and type keywords within your space 02:24 – You can see everything from views to comments, and you can see what is currently trending 02:35 – Neil creates presentations using Keynote or Powerpoint and saves them as PDFs 02:44 – From there, Neil does the webinar in GoToWebinar or WebinarJam 03:00 – Others are also saving their webinars on YouTube 03:04 – Russell Brunson has a perfect webinar script 03:20 – They're really good templates to follow 03:28 – Make sure you can figure out your own way of doing webinars if you want to create a solo webinar 03:40 – Neil met up with Jermaine Griggs, Tai Lopez, Sam Ovens 03:56 – Neil learned that everyone who makes webinars have their own formula 04:01 – "You got to figure out what works for you and your audience" 04:04 – You know your audience better than anyone else 04:22 – DO what you feel resonates well with your audience 04:30 – When Eric first started doing webinars, he used Russell Brunson's approach and it didn't work out for him 04:54 – Educating works really well for Eric