Marketing School
How You Can Find a Reliable Blogger | Ep. #284
In Episode #284, Eric and Neil discuss how you can find a reliable blogger. Tune in to know where you can post job postings as well as search for great bloggers. Eric and Neil will also discuss why setting criteria is important to find your next blogger and how to prepare for the inconsistent blogger. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How You Can Find a Reliable Blogger 00:35 – Go to ProBlogger's’s job board 00:43 – Eric found technical writers who write about machine tools 01:04 – Craigslist and Upwork are also good options 01:09 – It’s not about finding just good bloggers 01:12 – You can add certain requirements in your job post 01:43 – The hardest part of getting bloggers is their ability to produce a great content, consistently 01:48 – Neil looks for people who don’t have jobs and freelancers who can produce a lot of volume for you 02:09 – The key is to find freelancers who don’t have full-time jobs and can do a few pieces of content, each week 02:27 – Eric usually goes to Growth Hackers and Inbound.org to find people 02:36 – You can also look at designer’s portfolio to see their work 03:20 – There are online communities that have message boards where you can find possible bloggers 03:28 – Go to Reddit to see what people are sharing and talking about, in general 03:48 – Bloggers usually break their consistency so make sure you have a huge backlog 04:02 – Having a number of bloggers and a backlog will solve your reliability issues 04:10 – Marketing School is giving away a free, 1 year annual subscription to Mixmax, a sales and marketing tool 04:36 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 04:41 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 05:20 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: When looking for a blogger, set a criteria that is right for you. Reliability and consistency can be a problem with some bloggers so keep a huge backlog. Go through different, online communities to see what people are sharing and talking about. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu