



Marketing School

Eric and Neil’s Biggest Marketing Frustrations | Ep. #283

In Episode #283, Eric and Neil discuss their biggest marketing frustrations. Tune in to learn why it's OK to have marketing frustrations, the importance of sticking with them, and how you can keep ON TOP of the never-ending marketing strategies, tools, and trends. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Eric and Neil's Biggest Marketing Frustrations 00:37 – People are expecting things to happen quickly 01:16 – When you STICK with your marketing problems long enough, you are bound to solve more and more of those issues 01:24 – Neil uses Infusionsoft for marketing automation 01:54 – Don't go with the tools that are easiest to use, but use the ones that have the right features to grow your business 02:14 – Eric is looking to hire creative people for his paid advertising team 02:25 – When you're hiring people, make sure you hire the learners who are really creative 03:00 – With emails, it's quite hard to get good deliverability 03:20 – Hotmail is the hardest one 03:29 – "There's always this new stuff going on with marketing, all the time" 03:45 – Eric always like to learn, but it's hard to stay on top of his game 03:55 – "My frustration is not being able to touch everything" 03:59 – If you hire a really good team, just let them go 04:10 – One of Eric's friends from Entrepreneurs' Organization just grew his company from $3M to $22M in revenue 04:23 – That friend just hired a really good team 04:35 – It's OK to have marketing frustrations 04:45 – "You don't have to be perfect to create a big business, you just have to do 1 thing right" 05:00 – Prioritize! 05:12 – Prioritize better, otherwise, you get stuck with all the frustrations 06:16 – You can try a lot of tools with the same features to find the one that fits your business well 06:30 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Use the tools that will work well with your business and that will GROW it, not just those that are easiest to use. Hire a GREAT team that will help you grow your business – you can't do it all by yourself. Use your frustrations as motivation to move forward and improve. Simply put, STICK with it!