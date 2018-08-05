



Marketing School

How to Reduce PPC Spending in 1 Hour Without Impacting Your Current Conversions | Ep. #281

In Episode #281, Eric and Neil discuss how to reduce PPC spending in 1 hour without impacting your content conversions. Tune in to learn how you can efficiently run your PCC and paid ads campaigns without spending more than your desired budget and the importance of knowing when to stop your campaigns. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Reduce PPC Spending in 1 Hour Without Impacting Your Current Conversions 00:36 – We want to have efficiency when we run our PPC or paid ads campaigns 01:05 – What you want to do is take a look at the things that are not converting for you 01:07 – Go to AdWords or Facebook and pause those that are not converting 01:15 – You can pause the high CPA ads inside of Facebook 01:36 – You can also add a negative keyword 01:56 – Another option is to find the exact match, so you're not digging around on the variations of the keywords that do not fit 02:05 – When you're trying to figure out what term you want to bid on, make sure you remove the display network 02:10 – "You only want to advertise on Google.com" 02:15 – Advertising on partner sites is cheap, but does not convert 02:37 – You can just reduce your daily budget on the amount you want to spend 02:45 – Look at your site settings as well 03:13 – "If you let Google spend, Google will definitely spend for you" 03:18 – Look at day party, as well 03:19 – If you're in B2B sector and you make all your money comes in from 8AM-4PM PST, stop bidding on hours before or after that 03:30 – Same with consumer based businesses 03:40 – A lot of people are bidding during the holiday season, but the cost per click goes up too, so most B2B slow down their budget during that time 04:55 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: The easiest thing you can do to reduce your PPC spending is to pause the things that are not converting. Check your settings and don't let Google spend for you – set a budget. Take note of the season and timing of your sales—there are times where you need to slow down or stop your bidding.