How to Move Your Target Keywords from Page 2 to Page 1 | Ep. #280

In Episode #280, Eric and Neil discuss how to move your target keywords from page 2 to page 1. Tune in to learn how you can move your website ranking from page 3 or 2 to 1 effectively and why being on page 2 is just not enough. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Move Your Target Keywords from Page 2 to Page 1 00:35 – If you're ranking on page 2 of Google and you have a high search rate, people STILL won't look at page 2 00:49 – More specifically, they stick to the top 3-5 of the list 00:55 – What you want to do is find the keywords you're ranking with on page 2 using the webmaster tool 01:06 – Then, build links to the pages in page 2 or change your title tag to be more appealing 01:20 – Eric recommends looking at the top 3-5's click through rates 01:34 – Click through rates are constantly changing and Google is adjusting their result pages to drive more dollars and please shareholders 01:47 – The number 1 position could be at a 30-40% click through rate depending on the industry 02:03 – Look at Google Search Console as well, just to see where things are really are 02:11 – Type into Google search "the links really still matter Eric" 02:17 – The post is from StoneTemple 02:22 – They took high volume keywords on pages 2 and 3 02:28 – Then, they built links to those keywords 02:35 – Awhile later, those keywords are ranking into top 2 and 3 positions 03:02 – Neil assumes that links make the biggest effects in ranking 03:10 – Brand queries also helped Neil move to page 1 03:37 – Check Google Trends to know which keywords are ranking 3 Key Points: If you're on page 2 on a Google search, you may as well be invisible as people look for the top 3-5 options on the FIRST page. Boost your click-through-rate by improving and linking your keywords—look at the keywords used by the top 3-5 sites as a guide. Links make the biggest impact on your ranking.