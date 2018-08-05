



Marketing School

Will SEO Still Be Around in 10 Years? | Ep. #279

In Episode #279, Eric and Neil discuss whether or not SEO will still be around in 10 years. Tune in to hear what Eric and Neil think SEO will look like in the future and how our younger generation will always dictate the changes and patterns in SEO. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Will SEO Still Be Around in 10 Years? 00:37 – Eric thinks we are still in the early days of SEO 00:48 – As long as searches are around, SEO is going to be around 00:59 – There'll be changes in the future, definitely 01:24 – There are multiple variations for SEO 01:39 – The problem with SEO right now is you do a search, you get the list of results, then go from there 02:02 – SEO is changing as more people are trying to use voice 02:10 – Neil thinks that SEO will probably change into just one result 02:26 – The result will be personalized for each person 02:40 – "At the end of the day, it's all about overall experience" 03:24 – We just have to be very vigilant with how things are evolving 03:32 – Marketing is changing all the time and the change is rapid 03:45 – "SEO will adapt based on how younger people use search engines" 03:52 – Neil was with some kids who were talking about how great Kobe Bryant is as a basketball player 03:56 – Neil was telling them that Michael Jordan is a good player, too 04:32 – The search pattern will change according to the next generation's search habits 3 Key Points: As long as there's still a need to search, SEO will be here to stay. Marketing is changing all the time and the change is rapid. Search patterns change alongside the search behaviors of the next generation.