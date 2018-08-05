



Marketing School

How to Structure Your Marketing Team | Ep. #278

In Episode #278, Eric and Neil discuss how to structure your marketing team. Tune in to learn what you can do to improve your marketing team and the disadvantages of growing your team too big, too quickly. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Structure Your Marketing Team 00:50 – With startups today, there is a growth team, growth lead, and VP of growth 01:37 – Some companies who have growth or marketing teams forget to have engineers, developers or designers 02:12 – Make sure you have designers and engineers that can work with the marketing team 02:20 – Neil wants to hire just one person who is a good executor and knows what they’re doing 02:27 – That one person can hire contractors who will get things done for them 02:41 – As the team grows, the contractors are hired in-house and they become full-time employees 02:50 – In Crazy Egg, the first guy was Shawn and the team grew to 4 or 5 03:04 – When you add too many people at once, everything will slow down 03:15 – Neil provides his marketing team with contractors from Europe who are cheap and quick at designing things 03:31 – Neil hires just one engineer for marketing 03:43 – Eric goes through Behance and Dribbble to find creative people 04:04 – There are a lot of landing pages in Product Hunt that you can draw inspiration from 04:21 – Eric also asks around 04:28 – “Keep your team small” 04:46 – It is a struggle for many businesses to find that one marketing person who can execute a lot of tasks 05:01 – Ideally, find a marketer who is on their way up 05:24 – You should be out there, constantly recruiting great teams 05:35 – Marketing School is giving away access to Yesware, a sales tool that allows you to track the messages you send 05:53 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 05:58 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 06:29 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: There should be at least one designer, developer or engineer in a marketing team. Keep your team small – a big team costs too much and might slow down your processes. Find a marketer who’s already on their way, even if they will only stay with you for a year. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu