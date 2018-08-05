



How to Create an SEO-Friendly Homepage | Ep. #277

In Episode #277, Eric and Neil highlight how to create an SEO-friendly homepage for your website. Tune in to learn how your homepage can bring a cornucopia of traffic to your entire website and why you have to spend more time thinking strategically about conversions. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Create an SEO-Friendly Homepage 00:39 – "Your homepage is going to be the most-trafficked on your site" 00:47 – Your homepage has to be good for Google and for users 01:00 – Keep in mind the overall theme of your site 01:20 – Make sure your website loads fast, link your major pages to your homepage, include an attractive title tag 01:29 – Mention your brand under the title tag because it helps with search engine rankings 01:40 – The concept of internal linking 01:42 – The SEO-friendly homepages where you will use internal linking 01:49 – The clicks that you have on the homepage will be passed on to your other important pages 02:07- If you're ranking for your homepage keywords, work on those keywords in creating new sentences 02:27 – If you link relevant links from your homepage, you can increase your traffic 02:41 – In Episode 252 (How to Maximize Your SERP Real Estate), this was also discussed 02:47 – Eric is trying to rank "digital marketing agency" for his homepage 02:53 – Their rank is now between 4 and 7 03:00 – Eric's percentage traffic from Google is 30% of their overall search traffic 03:38 – Eric shares how he tweaks overall search traffic 04:02 – "Your homepage won't bring the majority of your traffic" 04:06 – Neil focuses on conversions more than anything else 04:18 – For Eric, their homepage is the highest converting page because they're a marketing agency 04:40 – Eric and Neil both drive traffic to their homepage and they try to generate leads from the homepage 05:00 – Feel free to duplicate what Eric and Neil are doing 3 Key Points: Your homepage should be good for Google and your website visitors. Track the keywords that make you rank and use them to add more relevant sentences to your homepage. You can generate leads directly from your homepage.