Marketing School
How to Find Relevant Guests for Your Podcast | Ep. #276
In Episode #276, Eric and Neil talk about finding relevant guests for your podcast—who you should be asking depending on your niche and why it's important to set a guest criteria. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Find Relevant Guests for Your Podcast 00:34 – Eric's Growth Everywhere podcast is an interview podcast 00:44 – Eric started Growth Everywhere to talk to people that understood marketing 00:52 – There was no other interview podcast before 00:57 – Eris reached out to people who knew marketing 00:59 – Eric reached out to Neil Patel and Pat Flynn 01:11 – Eric reached out through email and got his top 10 interviewees 01:17 – Eric's criteria in looking for interviewee 01:30 – If Eric doesn't have criteria, "anyone" can be on the podcast, which isn't helpful 01:53 – People want consistency in a podcast 02:03 – To find relevant guest, you need to hand off the process 02:07 – Screencast what you're doing, use Hunter to find email address 02:18 – Reach out to them by putting them into mail merge or Yesware 02:24 – Do this once a month or once a week depending on your podcast 02:38 – Look at the other podcast within your space and hit up their guests 03:18 – When the guests are on your show, make sure you ask them to share the podcast and promote it to their audience 03:32 – You can use ScheduleOnce and Calendly to schedule your guest 03:44 – You can also send your guests sample questions so they'll be ready 03:51 – You can send your guests a one sheeter where they'll see the technical requirements like good mic, internet, and other stuff 04:14 – Eric goes to GrowthHackers and Product Hunt to find whose doing AMAs 3 Key Points: You can take advantage of the other podcasts in your niche and reach out to people whom they've interviewed. Setting a criteria for your guest will make your podcast organized and consistent. Always make the interview a comfortable experience for your guests.