Marketing School
Tools to Help You Build Your Infoproduct | Ep. #275
In Episode #275, Eric and Neil list the tools you need to build your very first (and very best) infoproduct. Infoproducts (like online courses) have never been so widely available and because of that more and more professionals are starting to offer them. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: Tools to Help You Build Your Infoproduct 00:36 – Infoproducts are courses being offered online 00:42 – Eric has been looking at Tai Lopez’s agency course 01:03 – Some infoproducts are kind of scammy because some people just make courses that are of low-quality 01:19 – Infoproducts are high margin 01:14 – Going to school vs enrolling in an online course 01:31 – Neil’s infoproduct is doing over half a million dollars per month 02:07 – If you’re creating an infoproduct, don’t worry about what everyone else is doing 02:12 – Do what you feel is ethical 02:13 – Don’t take shortcuts 02:23 – Make sure you have videos – Quicktime and Screenflow work well 02:42 – Record all sessions you have 02:45 – Upload your recordings to tools like Vimeo or Wistia 03:02 – Neil uses the platform, WP Member 03:06 – Use Facebook Groups, Skype, and Webinar Jam 03:28 – For PDFs, use Uberflip 03:43 – Make sure you have email service providers for emailing your list 03:53 – Learn about Evergreen Launch Sequence 04:02 – Don’t forget to retarget people 04:28 – Eric recommends Teachable and Kajabi for platforms 04:48 – Skillshare is another platform to consider 05:13 – Neil has done really well with his courses 05:24 – You can really make money with courses BUT make sure you’re doings things right 05:28 – “Don’t come off SCAMMY” 05:37 – Marketing School is giving away a 1 year subscription to Alexa, an SEO tool from Amazon 05:50 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 05:53 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 06:10 – If you have any paid tools on marketing, reach out to us 06:24 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Some infoproduct teachers don’t really have the authority to teach—but they do it anyway. Only do what you think and feel is ETHICAL. Do things right – remember to give the real value of what you’re offering. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu