Should You Sell Your Products Through Amazon or on Your Own Website? | Ep. #274

In Episode #274, Eric and Neil talk about whether you should sell your products through Amazon or just post it on your website. Listen as Neil and Eric lay down both pros and cons of Amazon and your own website and why they think you're not necessarily building a business by selling only through Amazon. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: Should You Sell Your Products Through Amazon or On Your Own Website? 00:24 – "Amazon is a gold rush" 00:42 – Check out Steve Chu's site called, My Wife Quit Her Job 00:47 – Amazon one topic that everyone is talking about 00:52 – The problem is, you're not building a business by selling in Amazon 01:21 – Sell on Amazon BUT sell on your website as well 01:34 – You have to build your own asset, email list, traffic sources, and community 01:51 – Jeremy of Muscle for Life sells both on Amazon and website 01:57 – He sells more on Amazon than in his website 02:17 – Do both to generate extra sales 02:24 – Even intangible products can be sold on Amazon 02:46 – Amazon has so much data on what does well and they try to offer the same item with their own brand 3 Key Points: Selling on Amazon doesn't mean you're building a business. It's important, as a business, to have your own asset, email list, traffic sources, and community. The biggest downside in selling through Amazon is you cannot stop them from selling the same product you have through their own brand.